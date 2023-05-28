Shuckers Drop Finale to Biscuits, 11-3

BILOXI, MS - Despite multi-hit days from Jackson Chourio, Nick Kahle and Felix Valerio, the Biloxi Shuckers (23-22) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (23-22), 11-3, in the series finale at MGM Park on Sunday. The Shuckers' loss split the six-game set and split the first 12 games in the season series between the two teams.

For the third straight game, the Biscuits opened the scoring after an error allowed Ronny Simon to reach before Tristen Peters notched an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead. In the third, Montgomery struck again after two errors from the Shuckers allowed the second run to score. The Shuckers' four errors during the game tied their season-high.

With the lead at 2-0, the Biscuits extended the lead on an RBI single from Simon in the fourth. Alika Williams, the next batter, drove a grand slam to left that extended the Montgomery lead to 7-0. They extended the lead to eight with an RBI fielder's choice from Heriberto Hernandez in the fifth.

After tallying a hit in each of the first five innings, but failing to score, the Shuckers launched themselves onto the scoreboard in the sixth with a solo shot from Jackson Chourio. The home run was part of his second straight multi-hit game and was his second homer in three games.

In the seventh, Montgomery tallied three more after Hernandez hit a three-run home run, his third of the series. The Shuckers clawed back in the ninth with an RBI single from Nick Kahle and an RBI walk from Wes Clarke, but Erik Ostberg induced a game-ending groundout with the bases loaded.

The 11-3 loss for Biloxi marked the third game in the series where a team scored at least 10 runs.

T.J. Shook (1-1) took the loss for Biloxi after allowing two earned runs in four innings. After 4.2 scoreless innings from starter Victor Muñoz, reliever Emmanuel Mejia (1-2) earned the win for Montgomery.

