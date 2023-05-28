Biscuits Dominate Shuckers to Split Series, 11-3

May 28, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biscuits (23-22) used a grand slam in the fourth inning to blow the series finale against the Shuckers (23-22) wide open on Sunday night at MGM Park, resulting in the fourth-consecutive series split for the butter and blue.

Montgomery got on the board in the first inning for the second-straight game, this time from an RBI-single by Tristan Peters. Alika Williams reached base on a fielding error two innings later and Ronny Simon scored for the second time to make the score 2-0.

Biloxi struggled early in the field as they recorded the most errors by any Biscuits opponent this season. Four combined fielding errors in the first and third innings played a role in the two runs for Montgomery, but it was only the beginning of a long night for the Shuckers.

After an RBI-single from Ronny Simon in the fourth, Williams barely got the ball over the left field wall for a grand slam. It is the second time a Biscuits player has hit a grand slam this season after Greg Jones hit one on April 16. Williams is also the first Biscuit to record five RBIs in a single game this season, with the next closest being Jones and Heriberto Hernandez at four.

Hernandez extended the lead to 8-0 with an RBI-groundout before Biloxi was able to respond in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Chourio hit a solo-home run to put the Shuckers on the board. It was Chourio's first home run since the three-run walk-off shot in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win on May 26.

However, the Biscuits onslaught continued when Hernandez hit a three-run shot of his own to right field. It brought Hernandez up to four RBIs, setting a new season-high and making it five multi-RBI games for the designated hitter.

Biloxi had some momentum in the bottom of the ninth despite being down 11-1 to start the frame, bringing in two runs with the bases loaded. Position player Erik Ostberg took the mound for Montgomery and closed the door on a potential rally to secure the victory and split the series.

Enmanuel Mejia (1-2) earned his first win of the season while TJ Shook (1-1) recorded his first loss. Austin Shenton's 22-game on-base streak and 6-game hitting streak were both snapped tonight, with the former standing alone as the team-high this season.

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery on Tuesday, May 30 for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The projected pitching matchup features Mason Montgomery (0-2) for the Biscuits against Landon Marceaux (2-4) for the Trash Pandas.

The series will include a Shirsey T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on June 1; Bacon Night feat. Bacon Biscuit Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, June 2; Wizard Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 3; and a Player Pillow Giveaway presented by Alabama Peanut Producers Association on Sunday, June 4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.