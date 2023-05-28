Barons Use Three Crooked Innings to Salvage Series Finale against Smokies

KODAK, Tenn. - A four-run second, two-run sixth, and three-run seventh propelled the Barons to a win on Sunday afternoon in their series finale against the Smokies.

Owen Caissie got the scoring started for the Smokies in the bottom of the first when he hit a solo homer to right field, tying the Southern League lead with ten home runs on the season, making it a 1-0 ballgame in favor of Tennessee.

The Barons got the run back immediately when Luis Mieses hit a solo homer to right to lead off the second, tying the game at one apiece. Birmingham then got four more singles to bring home three Barons, giving them a 4-1 lead through one and a half. Tennessee got one of the runs back in their half of the inning, when a Nelson Maldonado double scored BJ Murray, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Birmingham got two runs in the top of the sixth, one on a wild pitch to bring home Alsander Womack and one on a home run from Chris Shaw, giving the Barons a 6-2 lead. They added three more in the seventh, extending it to 9-2 advantage.

The Smokies got three of their own in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a solo shot by Caleb Knight and a pair of bases-loaded walks, one by BJ Murray and one by Haydn McGeary, making it a 9-5 game. However, Tennessee would not draw any closer before the 27th out was recorded.

The Smokies will begin a series with the Chattanooga Lookouts tomorrow night (5/29) at 7:00 PM EDT. Fans will be treated to a fireworks show as part of the Summer Fireworks Series.

