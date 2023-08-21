Shuckers Continue Playoff Push

August 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The playoff race is on as the Biloxi Shuckers wrap up August with their final series of the year against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers return from Trustmark Park in Pearl in the hunt for their first playoff appearance since they reached the Southern League Championship Series in 2019. This marks Biloxi's second-to-last homestand in 2023.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 6:35 p.m.

Arrive early and get in on the fun with a Shuckers' Day of the Dead T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Wellcare for the first 250 fans! It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 6:35 p.m.

All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. The Shuckers will also host College Fair Night with local colleges in the area in attendance for prospective students. Colleges in attendance include; Coastal Alabama Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi, Blue Cliff College and William Carey University.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 6:35 p.m.

It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance. The Shuckers are also set to celebrate D'Iberville Night!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 6:35 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will honor a local organization through the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to celebrate Shuck Yeah Saturday. The Shuckers will also honor the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 prior to first pitch!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 5:05 p.m.

Groups of four or more can also grab a Fun Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. Fans can receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing, receive pregame autographs and have a catch on the field after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.