Biloxi Shuckers Announce 2024 Home Schedule

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for 2024. The Shuckers will have at least one home series against all seven Southern League opponents.

The Shuckers will begin the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) as part of a three-game series.

"While we still have a month left in what should be an exciting conclusion to the 2023 season, we are already planning for a terrific year in 2024," General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We have some big plans so it will be exciting to kick off the season in our home ballpark."

As with the previous three years, the Shuckers will have every Monday off with the exception of July 4 week when they host the Mississippi Braves (Atlanta Braves). The Shuckers will conclude their three-game set against the M-Braves with their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3.

In 2024, the Shuckers will have 11 homestands, including a two-week homestand from May 21 to June 2 against the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins).

As part of the 69-game home slate, the Shuckers will host the Birmingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs) and Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) for one six-game set. The Shuckers will host the Montgomery Biscuits for 18 games, including a three-game set after the All-Star Break from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21. The Shuckers will face the Mississippi Braves for 15 games at home, all coming after July 1. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will visit the Shuckers for 12 games, all in the first half.

The Shuckers will host the Biscuits for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12. The Shuckers will also be home for Father's Day on Sunday, June 16 against the Smokies. Biloxi will host the Barons on Memorial Day Weekend as part of a 12-game homestand. The Biscuits will be back in town for Labor Day Weekend as part of a six-game set from Tuesday, August 27 to Sunday, September 1. The Shuckers will close out the regular season at home with a six-game series against the M-Braves from Tuesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 15.

The 2024 promotional schedule, giveaways, theme nights and single-game tickets will be announced in the coming months.

