Waddell, Rangel Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

August 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that infielder Luke Waddell and starting pitcher Alan Rangel are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 24-year-old Waddell hit .409 (9-for-22) with two doubles, three walks and five RBI in six games against Montgomery. On Sunday, the infielder recorded his first four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-4 with a double and a run. Waddell is currently on a five-game hit streak and has hit in eight of the last nine games.

In 77 games for the M-Braves, Waddell is slashing .297/.401/.434 with eight home runs, 13 doubles and 52 RBI. He is second in the league in batting and third in on-base percentage. Waddell played for Triple-A Gwinnett from April 14 to May 21, batting .221 with 10 RBI in 29 games.

Atlanta drafted Waddell in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech. Waddell is a native of Loveland, Ohio.

The 26-year-old Alan Rangel posted two strong starts this past week against Montgomery. After allowing one run in five innings on Tuesday, the right-hander followed up with six innings of one-run ball on Sunday. In four starts this month, Rangel has a 2.04 ERA (5 ER, 22.1 IP) and 25 strikeouts to just two walks.

Rangel is an unlucky 2-14 with a 5.04 ERA in 100 innings over 21 starts this season. He has 111 strikeouts and 38 walks. Rangel is in his third season with the M-Braves and has started in 54 games for the club.

Atlanta re-signed Rangel as a Minor League free agent this offseason. He was originally signed by Atlanta in 2014. Rangel is a native of Hermosillo, Mexico.

