Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Joe Gray Jr. has been transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

The Hattiesburg native appeared in 10 games for Biloxi after being promoted on May 2 and drove in three runs, including a two-RBI double against Montgomery for his first hit at the Double-A level.

The active roster now stands at 26 players.

