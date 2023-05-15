Tobias Myers Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tobias Myers has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14, 2023. The weekly honor marks the third weekly honor for Myers in his career and the second time he's earned the honor in the Southern League. He also becomes the first Shuckers pitcher to be named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week since Jesus Castillo was honored for the week of August 16-22, 2021.

Myers struck out 10 over 6.1 scoreless innings in his start on Friday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas in a 7-0 shutout win. His 10 strikeouts marked his second 10-strikeout game of the year and fourth of his career. He also retired 13 straight batters between the top of the first and the start of the sixth, his second-longest streak of the season.

This season, Myers is second in the Southern League with 51 strikeouts and 36.1 innings. Myers is also eighth in opponent's average (.206) and ninth in ERA (3.72).

The right-handed starter signed with the Brewers organization this offseason as a free agent after previously spending time in the Southern League with the Montgomery Biscuits during the 2021 season in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

