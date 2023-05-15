Conley, Smith-Shawver Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced on Monday that infielder Cal Conley and right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 23-year-old Conley picked up five hits, seven runs and three steals in five games against Chattanooga. Conley scored the winning run to close out a doubleheader on Saturday by stealing a base and scoring on a wild pitch. Conley started all five games in the leadoff spot and at shortstop.

Conley has reached safely in his last six games. The infielder is slashing .214/.308/.291 with a homer and four RBI in 31 games. Conley's 13 stolen bases rank fourth in the Southern League. Conley is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 13 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Atlanta drafted Conley in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Texas Tech University. Conley is a native of Orlando, Florida and prepped at West Clermont High School.

The 20-year-old Smith-Shawver earned a win with five shutout innings in his Trustmark Park debut on Saturday. The right-hander fanned seven batters, allowing a walk and three hits.

Smith-Shawver has yet to allow a run over 21.0 innings this season, including seven innings with the M-Braves. Atlanta promoted Smith-Shawver from High-A Rome on May 2 after he made three starts in High-A. Smith-Shawver is currently ranked as Atlanta's top prospect by Baseball America.

Atlanta drafted Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Colleyville Heritage High School. Smith-Shawver is a native of Fort Worth, Texas.

The M-Braves have a scheduled day off today before a six-game road series against Montgomery from May 16-21. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand on May 23-28, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

