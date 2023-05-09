Shuckers, Brewers Announce Roster Move Prior to Series with Trash Pandas

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Luis Contreras has been transferred to Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville.

Contreras, who was a member of the Shuckers in 2022, struck out 17 batters in 10.2 innings with Nashville this year. In 2022, Contreras made 26 appearances with Biloxi, holding a 3.00 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 42.0 innings.

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

