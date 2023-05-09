Owen Caissie Walks It off to Complete Five Run Comeback

KODAK, TN - The Smokies saved the best for last as a 5-run bottom of the ninth brought home the win for Tennessee.

The game's scoring started thanks to a failed pick-off attempt at first that allowed Ronny Simon for Montgomery to get all the way to third and then score on a sacrifice fly by Austin Shenton.

The Biscuits then scored twice in the top of the sixth to make it a 3-0 lead. The first came from Blake Hunt stealing home after Pablo Aliendo attempted to throw Logan Discroll out at second. Driscoll then scored on a sacrifice fly by Heriberto Hernandez.

The defensive highlight of the night for Tennessee came in the top of the eighth as the Smokies recorded a rare 3-U-4 triple play between Hayden McGeary and Chase Strumpf.

The last run of the night for Montogmery came on a homerun ball by Greg Jones over the right field wall that made the score 4-0.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning gave life to the Smokies' comeback as the bases were loaded which allowed Strumpf to score from third. Pablo Aliendo was walked, which loaded the bases again for Jordan Nwogu. Nwogu was then hit by a pitch, which brought in BJ Murray from third. Luis Verdugo singled to the shortstop and the ensuing throw to third by the shortstop was thrown away and allowed McGeary and Aliendo to score, tying the game up at 4. Pete Crow-Armstrong then walked, loading the bases again. Owen Caissie singled to right field, bringing in Nwogu from third for the walk-off win.

