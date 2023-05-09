Daysbel Hernández Returns to M-Braves Roster

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves prior to the series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night. RHP Daysbel Hernández has been transferred to the M-Braves roster from High-A Rome, and LHP Alex Segal has been placed on the Development List.

Hernández, 26, appeared in six games for the Rome Braves, going 2-0 with an 8.64 ERA (5 ER/5.1 IP), with five walks and six strikeouts. Hernández is pitching for the first time since 2021, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2022.

The 6-1, 234 lb right-hander pitched in 26 games for the M-Braves during the 2021 season, going 3-1 with a 2.76 ERA (10 ER/32.2 IP), 16 walks, 46 strikeouts, converting 3-of-5 save opportunities. He held the opposition to a .200 batting average and had a 1.19 WHIP. His best moment came when he tossed the final two innings of a combined no-hitter, with Bryce Elder, on July 10, 2021.

The M-Braves begin a six-game homestand tonight at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts at 6:35 pm. Tonight is Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed. Gates open at 5:30 and coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

