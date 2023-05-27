Shuckers, Brewers Announce RHP Abner Uribe Activated off 7-Day IL

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Abner Uribe has been activated off the 7-Day Injured List. In a corresponding move, C Jason Lopez has been placed on the Development List as of May 26.

Uribe, currently the ninth-best prospect in the Brewers system, has struck out 17 and allowed one run over nine appearances in 2023.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

