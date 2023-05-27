Smokies Cruise Past Barons in Game Five

May 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. The Smokies put together a complete game in a 7-1 Smokies victory on Margaritaville night. Smokies starter Porter Hodge picked up his first victory of the season, tossing five scoreless innings and recording a season high eight strikeouts.

The Smokies and Barons were scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, until Tennessee first baseman Haydn McGeary ripped a frozen rope over the 400 feet sign in center field for a three-run home run. The Barons got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning when Moises Castillo hit a come-backer to the mound, and an errant throw by Smokies reliever Ryan Jensen scored the runner from second base to make it 3-1, Tennessee.

The Smokies put the ballgame away in the eighth inning with four runs. Owen Caissie singled into center field to score Chase Strumpf and make it 4-1. Later in the inning, the Barons middle infield made an error to score the fifth run of the night. Smokies catcher Pablo Aliendo ripped his fourth consecutive double of the series to plate two more, extending the lead to 7-1.

Tennessee held on to win game five by a final of 7-1, clinching the series win here tonight. The Barons and the Smokies will battle for the series finale tomorrow at 2 P.M.

The final game tomorrow is Mountain Man Day, the familiar face from Duck Dynasty, is joining us at Smokies Stadium. Mountain man will be meeting and greeting our fans for photos and autographs. You can also catch him throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! He will also be involved in various activities throughout the day.

KODAK, Tenn. The Smokies put together a complete game in a 7-1 Smokies victory on Margaritaville night. Smokies starter Porter Hodge picked up his first victory of the season, tossing five scoreless innings and recording a season high eight strikeouts.

The Smokies and Barons were scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, until Tennessee first baseman Haydn McGeary ripped a frozen rope over the 400 feet sign in center field for a three run home run. The Barons got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning when Moises Castillo hit a come-backer to the mound, and an errant throw by Smokies reliever Ryan Jensen scored the runner from second base to make it 3-1, Tennessee.

The Smokies put the ballgame away in the eighth inning with four runs. Owen Caissie singled into center field to score Chase Strumpf and make it 4-1. Later in the inning, the Barons middle infield made an error to score the fifth run of the night. Smokies catcher Pablo Aliendo ripped his fourth consecutive double of the series to plate two more, extending the lead to 7-1.

Tennessee held on to win game five by a final of 7-1, clinching the series win here tonight. The Barons and the Smokies will battle for the series finale tomorrow at 2 P.M.

The final game tomorrow is Mountain Man Day, the familiar face from Duck Dynasty, is joining us at Smokies Stadium. Mountain man will be meeting and greeting our fans for photos and autographs. You can also catch him throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! He will also be involved in various activities throughout the day.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.