Rodriguez Sets Career-High with 11 Strikeouts, Shuckers' Offense Explodes in 10-4 Win

BILOXI, MS - Behind a career-high seven innings, 11 strikeouts and 100 pitches from starter Carlos Rodriguez, the Biloxi Shuckers (23-21) scored more than enough to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits (22-22), 10-4, at MGM Park on Saturday night. The win clinched at least a series split for the Shuckers, marking their seventh series in eight that they've earned a split or better. Eight of the 10 Shuckers to appear in the game tallied a hit, and nine of the 10 reached base.

The Biscuits struck first off Rodriguez in the first with a two-run home run from Austin Shenton that gave them an early 2-0 lead. Rodriguez, however, struck back and held the Biscuits scoreless over the next six innings and retired 12 straight between the first and fourth innings.

In the bottom of the first, Biloxi got on the board after Jackson Chourio singled and stole second, and Noah Campbell brought him home on a double to right. One inning later, the Shuckers tied it when Lamar Sparks doubled to lead off the inning and Zavier Warren brought him home on a single. The next two batters, Ethan Murray and Isaac Collins, both singled to load the bases for Tyler Black. The leadoff batter then lined a single to right that scored two and gave the Shuckers a 4-2 lead. Jackson Chourio, the next batter, singled to center to bring home two more and give the Shuckers a 6-2 lead. The six hits were the most in an inning by Biloxi this year, and they all came before an out was recorded.

From there, Rodriguez dominated. In the sixth, he became the second Southern League pitcher to reach 60 strikeouts in 2023. One inning later, he tallied his second career 10-strikeout game and set a career-high with his 11th strikeout two batters later.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wes Clarke, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter, launched a home run to left for his team-leading eighth extra-base hit of the year against the Biscuits. After two walks, Murray smashed a three-run home run that extended the Shuckers lead to 10-2.

Montgomery scored one in the eighth off a sacrifice fly from Blake Hunt, and one in the ninth with an Alika Williams single. Shuckers flamethrower Abner Uribe, activated off the 7-Day Injured List on Saturday, worked around the run to finish the game with a flyout to center.

Rodriguez (2-2) earned the win while Cole Wilcox (0-4) took the loss for Montgomery after allowing six runs in three innings. The two teams will meet for the series finale on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

