Shuckers' Baseball Returns to MGM Park for Fun-Filled Memorial Day Weekend
May 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - After a six-game road trip to Pearl, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits from Tuesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 29.
Prospect Watch
Biloxi Shuckers: OF Sal Frelick (#1 Brewers, #66 MLB Pipeline), OF Joey Wiemer (#2 Brewers, #82 MLB Pipeline), INF Felix Valerio (#11), RHP Taylor Floyd (#23), RHP Victor Castañeda (#25) and INF Gabe Holt (#27).
Montgomery Biscuits: RHP Taj Bradley (#3 Rays, #70 MLB Pipeline), INF Greg Jones (#5 Rays, #86 MLB Pipeline), Kameron Misner (#15), INF Austin Shenton (#20), C Blake Hunt (#21), LHP John Doxakix (#29)
Tuesday, May 24 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by US Air Force 331st Recruiting Squadron and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing
- The first 250 fans will receive an AFC Biloxi t-shirt. Gates open at 5:30 pm.
- 20 oz souvenir tumbler with any beer for $12 and $6 refills at the first or third base beer garden.
Wednesday, May 25 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park and All-You-Can Eat Wednesday
- Additionally discounted tickets, up to 33% off, are available for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office.
- Dogs are encouraged on Wednesday night! Purchase an $8 berm ticket to bring your dog out.
- All-You-Can-Eat tickets are available in the Left Field Terrance for $25, which includes a ticket to the Left Field Terrance and access to our all-you-can-eat area. The All-You-Can-Eat menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, Papa John's pizza, baked beans, potato salad and watermelon.
Thursday, May 26 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
- $2 Yuengling drafts
- $3 Draft beer specials
- $2 hot dogs
- $2 sodas
Friday, May 27 at 6:35 pm: Fireworks Friday presented by Island View Casino
- Enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks display, choreographed by Pyro Shows, synced to a military-themed soundtrack to kickoff Memorial Day Weekend!
Saturday, May 28 at 6:35 pm: Beach Tote Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage and Memorial Day Gold Star Families presented by Mississippi Veterans Affairs
- The first 1,000 fans will receive a Biloxi Shuckers beach tote.
- The Shuckers will recognize Gold Star families before the game. Gates open at 5:30 pm.
Sunday, May 29 at 5:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday
- Family Four Packs are available starting at $72 and include four tickets, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Additional tickets may be added.
- Pregame player autographs from 4:10 pm to 4:40 pm in front of the Shuckers Shop.
- Postgame catch on the field.
