Michael Harris II, Tyler Ferguson Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 23, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that outfielder Michael Harris II and relief pitcher Tyler Ferguson have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Harris II, 21, hit .409 with a homer, five doubles and five RBI in six games against Biloxi.

He has reached base in 36 of 38 games and recorded hits in 22 of the last 25 games.

On Wednesday, Harris II made a spectacular diving catch in right field to save two potential runs from scoring. The catch landed at No. 5 on SportCenter's Top 10. On Saturday, the outfielder made his first start in left field and threw out the tying run in the seventh inning on a laser to home plate.

Harris II ranks as the top prospect in the Atlanta organization and the No. 61 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Atlanta's 2019 third round pick (98th overall) played 101 games for High-A Rome in 2021, slashing an impressive .294/.362/.436 with seven home runs, 64 RBI and 27 stolen bases.

Ferguson, 28, tossed three innings with no earned runs in three appearances against Biloxi. The right-hander picked up his first save by striking out the side in the ninth on Wednesday.

Ferguson boasts a 1.08 ERA in 17 appearances. He has 17 strikeouts to just six walks over 16 2/3 innings.

Atlanta signed Ferguson as a minor league free agent on July 17, 2021. Last season, the right-hander combined to go 6-4 with a 2.23 ERA and 33 strikeouts in over 32.1 innings between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins) for a six-game road series. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.