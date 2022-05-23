Coleman Crow Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that starting pitcher Coleman Crow has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, May 22.

The award gives the Trash Pandas their third Southern League Pitcher of the Week winner in the 2022 season after Brett Kerry took home the award for the week ending on April 17 and Chase Silseth earned the honors the next week on April 24.

The weekly accolade is the fourth overall this season for Rocket City, with Trey Cabbage also earning Player of the Week honors on May 1. Crow becomes the fifth Trash Pandas pitcher to win the award following Kerry, Silseth, as well as Kyle Tyler, Cooper Criswell, and Ryan Smith from the 2021 season.

Crow made one start last week and was extraordinary, throwing 7.2 scoreless outings with just four hits against and one walk while striking out six to earn his second win of the season in a 4-0 victory at Birmingham on Sunday, May 22 at Regions Field. The 7.2 innings is a new career-high, surpassing the previous mark of 6.0 innings, set three times in 2021 for Low-A Inland Empire.

For the season, Crow is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 34.1 innings spanning seven starts. He has been especially sharp in May, going 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in three starts spanning 16.2 innings. The Pitcher of the Week award is the first weekly honor of Crow's professional career.

Crow began his professional career last season with Low-A Inland Empire and was 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) for the 66ers. He made his Double-A debut for Rocket City in the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12, 2022.

The Los Angeles Angels' 28th round selection in the 2019 draft, Crow was selected by the Angels out of Pike County High School in Zebulon, Georgia. He originally committed to Kennesaw State but chose to sign with the Angels and begin his professional career.

Tied atop the Southern League North Division standings, The Trash Pandas (23-16) will battle the Tennessee Smokies (23-16) in a crucial six-game homestand beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

At Tuesday night's game, 2,000 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special one-of-a-kind bobblehead commemorating former Trash Pandas outfielder Izzy Wilson's 20 home run/20 stolen base season in 2021, presented by SportsMED. Tuesday's game will also feature a Toiletry Drive, with fans encouraged to donate new toiletries benefitting New Futures Inc. Tuesday at Toyota Field is Reeds Jewelers Ladies night as well, with all women having an opportunity to win great prizes.

