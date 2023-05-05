Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against Biscuits

May 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Harold Chirino has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 4, 2023.

The active roster now stands at 27 players.

