Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against Biscuits
May 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Harold Chirino has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 4, 2023.
The active roster now stands at 27 players.
Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.
Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 5, 2023
- Kyren Paris Takes Big Step Forward in 2023 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers
- Lunaticos de Rocket City Debut this Sunday - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against Biscuits
- Campbell, Quero Home Runs Lift Shuckers to 7-5 Win Over Biscuits
- Shuckers Pitching Sets Single-Game Franchise Record with 19 Strikeouts in Extra Innings Loss
- 16 Strikeouts, Five Unanswered Runs Pave Way for Shuckers' Series-Opening Win
- Shuckers Announce Additional Roster Move Prior to Series against Montgomery