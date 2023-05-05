Biscuits Walk Off Shuckers Again, 5-4

May 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After a two-run homer for the Shuckers (14-11) tied the game at four in the ninth, the Biscuits (13-12) loaded the bases before bringing in the winning run off a walk to win 5-4 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game opened with Jacob Lopez on the mound for the fourth time this season, and the lefty dominated the opening frame with three strikeouts while allowing one walk. Ronny Simon and Mason Auer opened the bottom of the first with a pair of doubles to give Montgomery an early 1-0 lead. Adam Seminaris gave up his second RBI-double of the evening to Blake Hunt, but the Shuckers got out of the inning trailing 2-0.

After a quiet second inning, Biloxi gained some momentum after a single from Ethan Murray and a walk for Jason Lopez put runners on first and second with no outs. Lopez took control at that point for the Biscuits, striking out two of the next three to end the frame. Montgomery was unable to produce any offense in the bottom of the third as the score remained 2-0.

After Wes Clarke walked to first, Lopez struck out the next three batters to reach 10 strikeouts in the top of the fourth. The Biscuits extended their lead in the bottom-frame after Simon singled to center field, bringing in Alexander Ovalles to make the score 3-0.

Jeff Belge relieved Lopez to open the fifth inning, ending a spectacular day for the left-hander. It was another tough inning at the plate for the Shuckers, failing to record a hit as the inning shifted to the bottom-half. TJ Shook took over for Seminaris, closing the fifth start of the season for the 24-year-old. Auer reached base after being hit by a pitch and recorded his 13th stolen base of the season before Heriberto Hernandez recorded an RBI-single to push the score to 4-0.

Nathan Wiles checked in for Belge to start the sixth, but Biloxi broke through the strong pitching performance after a double by Clarke brought in Jeferson Quero. The next three batters were unable to get on base, keeping the score at 4-1 with Ovalles set to lead off in the bottom of the inning. Shook was able to retire the side in order, advancing the game into the final stretch.

Graeme Stinson replaced Wiles after the Shuckers cut the lead to two runs in the seventh, and the reliever recorded two strikeouts with runners on first and second to escape the inning. A leadoff double from Alika Williams was the only offense the Biscuits could muster in the bottom-frame, as the score remained 4-2 entering the eighth.

Biloxi threatened early in the top-half following a walk for Zavier Warren and a single from Felix Valerio, but the offense stalled, and Montgomery escaped another inning with the lead. With two runners on base, Ovalles laid a sacrifice bunt down to put both in scoring position, but the offense stalled for the Biscuits as well with two strikeouts closing the inning.

Down to their last chance, Noah Campbell walked to bring the tying run up to bat. With one out remaining, Clarke blasted a two-run shot over the left field wall to tie the game at four. Victor Muñoz (1-2) took the mound for Montgomery, and Warren grounded out to end the top-frame. Darrell Thompson (1-1) replaced Shook and the Biscuits got runners on first and second to start the frame. Jones advanced the runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, and Biloxi chose to intentionally walk Auer to load the bases. Hunt stepped up to the plate and was walked in five pitches to take the win 5-4.

The Biscuits return on Saturday for the fifth matchup of a six-game series against the Shuckers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM on Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks. The game features a projected pitching matchup that pits Mason Montgomery (0-0) for the Biscuits against Tobias Myers (2-0) for the Shuckers.

The series will close with a Lil' Crumbs Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, May 7.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.