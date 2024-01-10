Shuckers Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions for 2024 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced front office promotions for four current employees and three new additions, including the return of Barry Lyons as Team Ambassador, as the team prepares for the start of the 2024 season, set to begin on Friday April 5, 2023, at home. Promotions include Mason Fitzpatrick to Senior Account Executive, Pam Hendrickson to Director of Accounting and Human Resources, Chris Pharis to Corporate Partnerships Manager and Makenzie Crampton to Director of Marketing and Social Media. Kenny Flores has been added as the Promotions and Special Events Manager, and Sydney Vadney has joined the front office as the Ticket Operations Manager.

Lyons returns to the front office after spending the 2023 season as the manager of the Lexington Counter Clocks in the Atlantic League. He previously served as the team ambassador from 2017 until 2022. Lyons, a former seven-year MLB veteran with the Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets, will serve as a team ambassador throughout the community and assist in community relations efforts.

Flores joins the Shuckers after four seasons across Minor League Baseball. His previous stops include the Gwinnett Stripers, Richmond Flying Squirrels, and the Montgomery Biscuits. Originally from Northeast Georgia, Flores received his Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management with a Minor in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University.

Vadney joins the Shuckers as the new Ticket Operations Manager for the 2024 season. Prior to joining the Shuckers, Vadney spent time with the Columbus Rivers Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League and Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots of the Sunbelt Baseball League as the Ticket Manager. Before working in tickets, she played two years as a professional soccer player in the National Indoor Soccer League with the Columbus Rapids after a year collegiately at Columbus State University.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2024 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

