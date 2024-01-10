Alabama Baseball Returns to Toyota Field to Host Belmont

January 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - More NCAA Baseball action is coming to Rocket City this spring, as the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Belmont Bruins at Toyota Field on Tuesday, March 26th. First pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. and the Pepsi Gates will open at 5 P.M.

Last season, Alabama defeated Middle Tennessee in Madison, 10-4, on the way to hosting an NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa and advancing to Super Regionals. Belmont finished 7th in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023.

"We're thrilled to have the Tide returning to North Alabama," said Trash Pandas General Manager, Garrett Fahrmann. "Their fans brought tremendous energy and packed the ballpark last year, so we're looking forward to seeing plenty of crimson again. We're excited to have Belmont supporters making the short trip down from Nashville, too."

Tickets start at just $8 and will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. via trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide, in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1. Fans can gain priority early ticketing access by completing the form available at trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide.

Toyota Field is a cashless venue, and a clear-bag policy will be in effect. Parking passes are available at TrashPandasParking.com. Spaces are $6.75 in advance and increase to $10 the day of the game. Additional details are available at trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide.

In the event of inclement weather, the game would be made up at the same time on Wednesday, March 27th.

Toyota Field is also hosting a game between Auburn and Troy on March 12th, in addition to local high school contests to be announced in the coming weeks at trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.