Mississippi Braves, OVG to Host Job Fair on Thursday, January 25
January 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and OVG Hospitality (Food & Beverage) will hold a job fair on Thursday, January 25, from 5-7 pm to fill part-time game day positions for the 2024 season. The job fair will take place inside the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below. Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.
Bartender
Bat Boy/Girl
Camera Operator
Catering Food Prep
Clean Up / Custodial
Concession Stand Attendant
Concession Stand Cook
Customer Service
Dishwasher
Fun Zone Attendants
Grounds Crew
Host/Hostesses
Kitchen Prep Staff
Line Cooks
Mascot
Parking Attendant
Press Box Staff - baseball stats crew
Promotions Team
Restaurant Wait Staff
Suite Attendants
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Video Production Crew
These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team's 69 home games and other special events. All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair.
