Shuckers Announce 2025 Promotions, Giveaways and Theme Nights

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced daily promotions, giveaways and theme nights for the team's 10 th anniversary season, set to begin at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones. The promotional schedule is highlighted by multiple premium giveaways, including a Shuckers Hockey Jersey presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, May 10, a King Cakes Drink Sleeve presented by the Beau Rivage on Saturday, May 24 and a Jacob Misiorowski Beach Chickens Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union on Saturday, July 26. The Shuckers will also host multiple theme nights, including Harry Potter Night with a Shuckers Harry Potter-themed scarf for the first 1,000 fans and specialty jerseys on Saturday, April 26 and the team's 10 th Anniversary Game on Friday, June 6. Rubble and Skye from Paw Patrol will also make an appearance on Sunday, June 22. Kids can also run the bases after every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy fireworks following every Friday home game and the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, the biggest show of the season, on Friday, July 4. Times, dates, and events are subject to change. Any additional promotions will be announced throughout the season on the Shuckers' social media pages. Fans can click HERE to purchase tickets for the 2025 season.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY : T-Shirt Tuesdays are back for the 2025 season! Be one of the first 250 fans through the gates and receive a specialty Shuckers' t-shirt celebrating the best players in franchise history. Arrive early and go home with a Shuckers name and number shirsey celebrating Brandon Woodruff, Jackson Chourio, Josh Hader and more! Fans can also purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens for Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light.

WEDNESDAY : All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Fans can also join the Shuckers for Pregame Happy Hour with drink specials at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar.

THURSDAY : Kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY : Watch us light up the skies with the best fireworks show on the Coast for Fireworks Friday after every Friday home game during our 10 th anniversary season!

SATURDAY : Join us for premium giveaways, concerts, and pre-game acts on Saturdays throughout the season! The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game.

SUNDAY : Join us for family-friendly events including pregame autographs, character appearances, catch on the field, and more throughout the season! Fans can purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players. The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game for catch on the field!

GIVEAWAYS

TUESDAY, APRIL 8 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 8 Brett Phillips Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank in celebration of our 10 th anniversary season and a member of the Shuckers during our inaugural 2015 season!

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 : Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a King Cakes Crossbody Bag presented by Conecuh Sausage!

TUESDAY, APRIL 22 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 14 Brandon Woodruff Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Daigle Heating and A/C in celebration of our 10 th anniversary season and the Tupelo, Mississippi native!

SATURDAY, APRIL 26 : Celebrate Harry Potter Night and join your house with a unique Harry Potter and Shuckers crossover scarf for the first 1,000 fans.

TUESDAY, MAY 6 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No.17 Josh Hader Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Coca-Cola in celebration of our 10 th anniversary season and three-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award winner.

SATURDAY, MAY 10 : Drop the puck and get ready to hit the ice with a Shuckers Hockey Jersey presented by Coca-Cola for the first 1,000 fans.

TUESDAY, MAY 20 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 45 Freddy Peralta Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and 2021 National League All-Star!

SATURDAY, MAY 24 : Get ready for Memorial Day with a King Cakes Drink Sleeve presented by the Beau Rivage for the first 1,500 fans.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 12 Adrian Houser Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and a member of our inaugural team in 2015!

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 : Keep your drink cold in style with a Beach Chickens Jersey Koozie presented by Daigle A/C and Heating for the first 1,000 fans.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 30 Corbin Burnes Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner!

SATURDAY, JUNE 21 : Get set for the beach with a King Cakes Blanket giveaway presented by Beau Rivage for the first 1,500 fans. It's perfect for the right-field beach area at Keesler Federal Park!

SATURDAY, JULY 5 : Be one of the first 1,000 fans and receive a Shuckers 10 th Anniversary Rope Hat presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, JULY 8 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 23 Tobias Myers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and the Shuckers single-season strikeout king!

SATURDAY, JULY 12 : Keep the sun away during the summer months with a Beach Chickens Straw Hat presented by Farm Families of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans. It's a must-have for Schooner's Splash Zone and the boardwalk at Keesler Federal Park!

TUESDAY, JULY 22 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 2 Brice Turang Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and the 2024 National League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award© winner!

SATURDAY, JULY 26 : Celebrate the Brewers' top-ranked pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, with his Beach Chickens Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union for the first 1,000 fans! We can't promise that it will help you throw 100 MPH.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 1 Sal Frelick Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and a 2024 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award© winner!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 11 Jackson Chourio Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Coca-Cola in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and the 2023 Southern League All-Star who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2024!

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 : Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 32 Jacob Misiorowski Shuckers name-and-number shirsey in celebration of our 10th anniversary season and the top Brewers pitching prospect!

CHARACTER APPEARANCES

SUNDAY, APRIL 27 : Join us for the first of two royal celebrations at the ballpark with Princess Night! Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available with your favorite princesses throughout the game.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22 : Rubble and Skye from Paw Patrol will make an appearance at the ballpark! Don't miss the chance to meet the heroic pups who believe that no job is too big and no pup is too small!

SUNDAY, JULY 27 : It's the return of Princess Night with an enchanted Sunday at Keesler Federal Park! Arrive early for meet-and-greet opportunities with your favorite princess throughout the game.

THEME NIGHTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 10 : Get your boots on for Rodeo Night with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Rodeo and get a chance to meet cowboys!

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 : Who said Mardi Gras season ended in March? Join the Shuckers for a night of carnival with Mardi Gras Night! Enjoy a night with beads, King Cakes, special food items and more! The Shuckers will also transform into the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty jerseys and caps.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 : Bring the dogs to the ballpark with the first Bark in the Park of the year! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 : Honor tradition and history with Biloxi Dodgers Night, when the Shuckers celebrate the former Southern Negro League team. The Dodgers, who played from 1936 to 1986, will be honored with specialty jerseys.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26 : Take a trip to the wizarding world of Harry Potter with Harry Potter Night! The Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys during the game, and you might learn a few spells...

SATURDAY, MAY 10 : Get set to drop the puck on Hockey Night at the ballpark!

SUNDAY, MAY 11 : Celebrate Mom at the ballpark on Mother's Day!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 : Bring the dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

FRIDAY, MAY 23 : It's Educator Appreciation Night! Educators can receive $2 off Reserved and Dugout Box tickets with a valid ID.

SATURDAY, MAY 24 : The King Cakes return! Watch the Shuckers transform into the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty jerseys and caps.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 : Relive baseball history with the Shuckers' 10 th Anniversary Game! Exactly 10 years after the Shuckers opened the ballpark with a walk-off win, join the team for a special night!

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 : Kick off summer with the return of the Biloxi Beach Chickens! Enjoy unique food items as the Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys and caps to celebrate the Beach Chickens.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 : Join the Shuckers for the team's annual Faith and Family Night, including multiple religious groups from across the Coast.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18 : Bring the dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 : Get set for football season with Saints Hall of Fame Night featuring specialty Saints-themed jerseys, the 2025 Saints Hall of Fame Class and more!

SATURDAY, JUNE 21 : Join the Shuckers for the season finale of the Biloxi King Cakes!

FRIDAY, JULY 4 : It's the biggest night of the season with the Shuckers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza!

SATURDAY, JULY 5 : The Shuckers will give their appreciation to all branches of the armed forces on Military Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate camo jerseys.

FRIDAY, JULY 11 : The Shuckers will host their annual Shuck Cancer Night at the ballpark with specialty jerseys designed by local artist, Julia Reyes. The jerseys will be available for auction after the game.

SATURDAY, JULY 12 : The Beach Chickens are back! Join the Shuckers for a night of summer fun.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 : Bring the dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

SATURDAY, JULY 26 : Take flight with the Biloxi Beach Chickens during their final game of the summer!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 : Join the Shuckers, Minor League Baseball and Mastercard as we Stand Up to Cancer for Stand Up to Cancer Night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 : The Shuckers will celebrate and honor our first responders with First Responders Night.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 : The Shuckers will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for a nutty night of baseball.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20 : Bring the dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 : Join the Shuckers as we pay our thanks to the men and women who serve at Keesler Air Force Base during Keesler Appreciation Night. The Shuckers will wear their alternate camo jerseys.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 : It's a Labor Day celebration at the ballpark! Join the Shuckers for their only Monday game of the year!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 : Join the Shuckers and the St. Baldrick's Foundation for "Take Me Out to the Bald Game" for childhood cancer awareness. Fans are encouraged to wear yellow and the Shuckers will wear specialty jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be raffled off with proceeds benefiting St. Baldrick's Foundation.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 : The Shuckers will partner with Elijah's Closet for Foster Care Night, celebrating those involved with the foster care system in South Mississippi. The Shuckers will also pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 : The Shuckers will host their annual Fan Appreciation Day for their final regular season game at Keesler Federal Park.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

