14 Trash Pandas, Plus Broadcaster Josh Carey Preparing for Angels Spring Break out Game against Cubs on Saturday

March 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced on MLB Network the Los Angeles Angels roster for the 2nd annual Spring Breakout, with 14 Rocket City Trash Pandas named to the roster. The Angels' top prospects will compete on Saturday, March 15 at 8:05 pm CT against the top prospects from the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, the Spring Training home of the Cubs. It comes after the Angels play a Cactus League game against the Brewers at 11:10 am CT at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The 14 Trash Pandas include: Pitchers: Brady Choban, Jack Dashwood, Carlos Espinosa, Jose Fermin, Keythel Key, George Klassen, Camden Minacci, and Samy Natera Jr. Position Players: Sam Brown, Cole Fontenelle, Denzer Guzman, David Mershon, Christian Moore, and Nelson Rada.

In addition, Trash Pandas broadcaster Josh Carey will broadcast the game. You can listen to angels.com, the MLB App, or Talk Radio WZZN.

Moore is the club's top prospect, ranked No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline, and is the Angels' Spring Breakout roster headliner. Moore, 22, hit .322 with five home runs in his rookie campaign over 25 games. Moore was selected eighth overall by the Angels in 2024 out of the University of Tennessee and was promoted to Rocket City on August 2. He is in Major League camp for the first time and competing for the starting job at second base. Rada was the youngest player in the Southern League in 2024, playing most of the season at 18, six years younger than the average competition. The Venezuelan outfielder finished the season strong, batting .394 over 12 games in September.

The 2025 Spring Breakout Game is the second year it's been held, as Angels prospects also squared up against Dodgers prospects last spring.

What is Spring Breakout?

MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball's future: the current stars of Minor League Baseball. The second edition will be held from March 13-16 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums during Spring Training. Sixteen exhibition games will be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization's top prospects, creating a new touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates the sport's budding talent.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com. For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

