Columbus Clingstones Enter into Flagship Media Partnership with PMB Broadcasting

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones today announced a media partnership with PMB Broadcasting, confirming that all 138 Clingstones inaugural season games, home and road, will be broadcast on Sports Visions Radio 92.1 FM, part of the PMB Broadcasting family of stations.

"We are honored to be the flagship media partner and have Sports Visions Radio 92.1 carry all Clingstones games", said PMB Broadcasting managing partner Jim Martin. "As a group, we look forward to welcoming Atlanta Braves-affiliated baseball to local listeners. Go Stones!"

The Clingstones also announced the hiring of Jack Johnson as the first-ever lead broadcaster and play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Braves' new Double-A franchise. A native of San Jose, California, the 2025 season will be Johnson's third overall in the Braves organization as he spent the last two seasons (2023-2024) as the No. 2 broadcaster with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

In addition to his work with the Stripers, Johnson was a postgame clubhouse reporter for 680 The Fan during select Atlanta Braves home games in 2024 and called Arizona Fall League games for MLB.com. Outside of baseball, he appeared on ESPN+ broadcasts for Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, and Arizona State, as well as GHSA State Championship events for the NFHS Network.

"We are excited to have Jack delivering all of the on-field action to our fans during this historic season in Columbus", said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "He has earned this opportunity through talent and a diligence that has brought him high praise throughout the Braves system."

Johnson, who will also handle all media relations for the Clingstones, graduated from Arizona State University in 2022, where he broadcasted a variety of collegiate and high school sports and served as the Broadcast Director for Blaze Sports, the campus radio station. Following graduation, he spent the summer as a broadcaster for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

All Clingstones games will also be simulcast on the MLB At Bat app, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live App.

