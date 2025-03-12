Showboats Training Camp Report: Joint Practice with St. Louis

March 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Memphis Showboats learned a bit about themselves and how they might stack up with other United Football League teams Wednesday morning.

The Showboats took part in a joint practice with the St. Louis Battlehawks, who are 14-6 over the past two seasons. Head coach Ken Whisenhunt said there were positive signs from the joint practice session and will give his team plenty of insight into what they need to accomplish over the next 17 days before the season-opener against the Michigan Panthers.

"It was a good day," Whisenhunt said. "We got a chance to scrimmage against the Battlehawks, a good team in this league. So we kind of get an idea of where we match up in a lot of areas. This was against a very good football team and we held up pretty good."

With a training camp roster that has seen a nearly 75 percent turnover from last season and a nine-member coaching staff with just two coaches back from the 2024 season, including the head coach, there's a lot to get done in a short amount of time prior to the kickoff of the 2025 season.

"We've got work to do, but I'm really excited about how far we've come," Whisenhunt said. "We've made tremendous strides over the past week. Our guys are really excited to move forward and we're really excited to get into the season."

Among the key priorities in training camp is determining who will make the final roster and who will fit into the starting lineup. Whisenhunt said working against another team will help him and his staff make those tough decisions.

"We got to evaluate and see a lot of different guys and we can start honing in on who are starters are going to be and what our plan is going to be. "

Up Next

The Showboats will get back on the practice field Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before getting another much-needed day off Sunday.

Memphis will get another opportunity to scrimmage against another very good football team next week. The Showboats are slated to work out with the three-time defending champion Birmingham Stallions, who won the 2022 and 2023 USFL Championship, as well as the 2024 UFL Championship.

Season-Opener On the Horizon

The Showboats aforementioned season-opening contest vs. the Michigan Panthers is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets for the season-opener and all Memphis Showboats home games are currently available at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

