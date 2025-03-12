Renegades to Hold Third Annual Open Practice

March 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Arlington Renegades are excited to announce that they will be holding an open practice for fans and media on Saturday, March 15, at the Choctaw Stadium. This event, which will also feature a joint practice with the Houston Roughnecks, offers an exclusive opportunity for fans to see their favorite Renegade players in action as both teams continue preparing for the 2025 season.

The open practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be free for the public to attend. Fans can expect to witness a full-team practice, including drills, scrimmages, and opportunities to see key players and coaches in action. The event will also feature interactive fan activities, including a chance to meet Renegades players, take photos, and get autographs.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.)

Location: Choctaw Stadium, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX

Admission: Free and open to the public

Fan Entrance: Centerfield gate

Parking: Rangers Lot B

In addition to the practice, there will be concessions, merchandise booths, and plenty of activities for fans of all ages. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to see the Renegades up close and get a preview of the 2025 season!

