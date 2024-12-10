Showboats Announce Free Parking Promotion

December 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats are giving their fans a gift this holiday season. With every season ticket purchased prior to the end of 2024, Showboats fans will receive one complimentary parking pass (per account) for all 2025 Memphis Showboats home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

This special free parking gift from the Showboats will be available to all new purchasers as well as current season ticket holders who renew prior on or before Dec. 31, 2024. In addition, those who have already purchased their season tickets for the 2025 UFL season will receive this benefit as well.

To be eligible, a season ticket member account must be paid in full before the end of the 2024 calendar year, and each account will be allocated one free season parking pass in the Gold Lot. Game day parking is $20 per vehicle, so season ticket members save $100 in parking fees by purchasing their tickets before the end of 2024.

"Our season ticket members bring passion and energy to each game and they deserve the very best value we can offer," said Steve Macy, Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations. "This free parking offer is another way of saying thank you to our most valued fans."

Season tickets begin at just $100 and can be purchased at theUFL.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

The 2025 season begins on the weekend of March 28-30 and will continue for 10 consecutive weeks. The Showboats will host five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium during the regular season. Each game will feature a special theme. In addition to the free parking offer, season ticket members also enjoy a dedicated entrance line, discounts on merchandise, two free gifts and priority access to postseason tickets.

