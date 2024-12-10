United Football League and Upper Deck Unveil Inaugural Trading Cards

December 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX (December 10, 2024) - The United Football League and Upper Deck announced the unveiling of the first set of UFL trading cards featuring players from the league's inaugural 2024 season. Players representing each of the eight UFL teams are included in the set.

"We are thrilled to reveal the UFL's inaugural set of trading cards with industry leader Upper Deck celebrating the league's 2024 season," said UFL Vice President of Consumer Products Ryan Segers. "Through an innovative approach, UFL fans and card enthusiasts get to control the way they possess the cards, either digitally or physically, and can exchange them amongst themselves on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform."

Available exclusively on UpperDeckEpack.com, the 2024 UFL collection features a 50-card base-set with multiple serially-numbered parallels, as well as additional autograph inserts. Collectors and fans will have the ability to transfer cards to physical copies and be delivered right to their doorstep. Fans can start building their collection with packs priced at $4.99 and can add their favorite players by trading with other users on the Upper Deck e-Pack website.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.