ShoreTown Ballpark Goes Cashless, Digital in 2023

February 28, 2023







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws announced today that ShoreTown Ballpark, like other major event venues, will be a cashless and fully digital venue beginning in 2023. This includes transactions involving tickets, food and beverage, merchandise, parking, boardwalk games, and all others as part of a BlueClaws game or event.

"From the outset of the pandemic, this is something that we have been thinking about, but we first wanted to make sure the best plans and protocols were in place to make this a smooth transition for our fans," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti.

"We have spoken with numerous peers in the industry, and all of our vendors and partners and expect this to be a seamless process that makes things even easier and faster for fans as they come to games throughout the summer at ShoreTown Ballpark."

The decision to go cashless follows 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and stadiums, including that of the Phillies.

"Two-thirds of our food & beverage transactions are already made with credit and debit cards," said Ricciutti. "Moving to a cashless system will make transactions times faster, and fans will be able to get back to doing what they came to the ballpark to do - enjoy a baseball game and take advantage of the boardwalk games, mini golf, and everything else ShoreTown has to offer."

Fans can seamlessly access their tickets at any time on their mobile device simply by logging into their TicketReturn account, which existing customers already have and new customers create as part of the purchase flow. From there, they can have their tickets scanned at the gates or seamlessly transfer tickets to a family member, friend, or colleague.

"TicketReturn is one of the premier ticket vendors in the industry and their mobile platform makes accessing and transferring tickets a very simple process for fans," said Ricciutti.

Inside the ballpark, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be the only form of payment for food and beverage transactions, Claws Cove transactions, and at both The Boardwalk and Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course. Fans will have access to a Reverse ATM inside the ballpark, through which fans can convert cash into a debit card that can be used both inside and outside the ballpark.

Parking will also be cashless and fans can pay using a credit or debit card as they arrive.

All major credit cards are accepted at the ballpark.

The BlueClaws open the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Ticket packages and group outings for the 2023 season are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

