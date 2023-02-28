Crawdads Spring Fling Scheduled for March 18th

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads' annual Spring Fling event, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA, is set for Saturday, March 18th. The free ballpark event will run from 11am to 1pm.

The Spring Fling will be the first chance to buy single game tickets and redeem any undated vouchers for a 2023 game. Fans can also take batting practice on the field during the event. Each person will get 5 swings to try to hit a homerun for the chance to win a pair of season tickets. Fans are asked to bring their own bats if they would like to participate. The 'Dads will also be hosting games of bingo at the Performance Food Group Café throughout the Spring Fling.

Fans will be able to purchase memberships for the sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for kids 12 and under, and Silver Sluggers, the 'Dads club for fans 60 and older. Memberships that were purchased in advance will be available for pick-up during the event. Season ticket packets will also be ready for pickup. Season tickets will also be available for pickup at the event.

Amusements and limited concessions will be open during the Spring Fling. Free popcorn will also be served.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.

