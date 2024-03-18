Shorebirds National Anthem Tryouts this Saturday, March 23

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host National Anthem Tryouts THIS SATURDAY, March 23 for those interested in singing the National Anthem at a Shorebirds game for the 2024 season! The tryouts will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium and be from 11 AM - 12 PM.

The Shorebirds are looking for talented individuals or groups to perform the National Anthem before games this season. Attendance is mandatory for anyone who wishes to perform the National Anthem before a Shorebirds game during the 2024 season.

All interested performers will be asked to deliver a short portion of the National Anthem during their tryout. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds Community Relations Manager, Becky Trader, at 410-219-3112 or email btrader@theshorebirds.com.

