Hillcats Announce 2024 Fan Fest

March 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the free 2024 Fan Fest, scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 3rd from 5-7:30 p.m.

This year, the full team will be in attendance at Fan Fest for an open practice as well as signing autographs for fans. This will be the first opportunity to meet the players and coaches and wish them well this season.

Also available for fans this year will be local vendors, a preview of the kids fun zone, as well as tours of the ballpark. The event is free to attend and open to fans of all ages.

The Lynchburg Hillcats kick off their season on road beginning on April 5th with a matchup with the Down East WoodDucks. They will return home for their home opener on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m. against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Tickets for Opening Day and every home game are available at lynchburg-hillcats.com or by calling the box office at 434-528-1144.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.