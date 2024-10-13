Shinkaruk's Late Goal Makes it Back-to-Back Wins for the Rock Lobsters

October 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, La. - The Athens Rock Lobsters left the Monroe Civic Center with a last-minute win, thanks to a wrist-shot goal from Carter Shinkaruk with 50 seconds left in the contest.

Athens opened the scoring in the first period after Filip Virgili found a wide-open Kayson Gallant with a spin move in the low slot.

The Moccasins answered back with a Kyle Stevens power-play goal to make it a 1-1 scoreline into the first intermission.

Gallant hit the double in the second period, scoring off a bang-bang play with a poke check turned shot right in front of the Monroe net.

Brad Reitter scored his third goal in two games for Monroe, equalizing the score once again with 4:01 left in regulation.

Fans in the Monroe Civic Center thought they found a winner late on, but the goal didn't count due to a penalty committed by the hosts.

Shinkaruk's wrister sucked the energy out of the rink, as the Rock Lobsters celebrated a game-winning goal with just 50 seconds left on the scoreboard.

The Rock Lobsters (2-0-0, 6 pts) travel to Hitachi Energy Arena in Wytheville, Va. to take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats for a two-game set starting on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

