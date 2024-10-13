Venom Lose Preseason Game to Hat Tricks, 4-2

Newburgh, NY - Playing for the first time in front of their home crowd, the Hudson Valley Venom were defeated 4-2 by the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason contest Saturday at Ice Time Sports Complex

The Venom outshot the Hat Tricks 33-28 but never held a lead in the game. Danbury scored a pair of first-period goals and didn't relinquish its advantage.

Reese Tamburo opened the scoring 8:01 into the first for the Hat Tricks, and Bohdan Zinchenko netted an unassisted breakaway goal to make it 2-0 at the 12-minute mark.

Kodiak Whiteduck got the Venom on the scoreboard 7:40 into the second, scoring against his former team. But less than two minutes later, William Chateauvert restored Danbury's two-goal lead at 9:04.

Again, the Venom cut into the deficit, this time in the third period. Quinn Chevers scored off the rush with a snipe from the left circle to make it 3-2 at 7:20. Zinchenko answered back for Danbury with his second goal of the game at 13:15.

An apparent goal scored by Hudson Valley's Eimantas Noreika was later overturned because the net was off its stanchion, and the Venom ended up losing 4-2.

Danbury goalie Taylor Schwandt was outstanding stopping 15 of 16 shots, playing the opening 30:24. Mike Love finished up and made 17 saves the rest of the way.

Former Hat Tricks goalie Parker Butler started for the Venom and allowed three goals on 13 shots in 31:02. John Moriarty replaced him and made 15 saves.

The Venom open their regular-season schedule next Friday, Oct. 18, when they host the defending Commissioner's Cup champion Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops on Hudson Valley's inaugural season in the FPHL at 7 p.m.

