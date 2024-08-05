Shawn Sramek Named Assistant General Manager & Associate Head Coach

August 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers Hockey Club, proud members of the USHL are thrilled to announce the hiring of Shawn Sramek as the Assistant General Manager and Associate Head Coach.

Shawn comes to Omaha from Tri-City, where he was the assistant coach under former head coach Anthony Noreen for the last four seasons. Noreen is currently the Head Coach of Miami University Redhawks Men's Hockey team. In those four seasons the Storm had a record of 139-79-27 for a winning percentage of .622 and also is the fewest losses in regulation for any member club in the USHL during that time.

Lancers Head Coach Lennie Childs had high praise for Sramek. "Shawn is a great hockey mind and a phenomenal person," Childs said. "He has shown an ability to coach USHL talent to new heights and is very respected by his players. I am very excited to work with every day in Omaha."

While behind the bench for the Storm, Sramek has helped lead the team to two regular season western conference titles (2021 & 2022). The Storm were the 2022 Anderson Cup Champions and set a new franchise record while also breaking the league record for wins and points in a single season in the USHL.

Under his leadership, Tri-City set a new franchise record for most goals scored (260), most powerplay goals scored (83), and best powerplay percentage (27.7%) during the 2021-2022 season. The Storm's 83 powerplay goals were the most scored by any team in the league since the 2006-2007 season.

"I'm extremely grateful to the Omaha Lancers for this incredible opportunity," Shawn said. "This program has a rich history attached to it. I look forward to creating a new chapter and I'm very excited for the challenge."

