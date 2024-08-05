Lumberjacks Acquire Jacob Xu from Sioux Falls

August 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Monday Afternoon the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced a trade in which they acquired Jacob Xu, a 2008 birth year defenseman from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for a 2026 draft selection.

A native of Richmond Hill, ON Xu was selected during the 2024 USHL Phase I draft by the Stampede in the 6th round (#81) before earning an invitation to the Hockey Canada Under-17 National Development Camp.

When asked about the trade Lumberjacks President of Hockey Operations, Steve Lowe said "We are excited about adding a very young, talented prospect in the Muskegon Organization. Jacob has a bright future, and we are excited to help him develop and achieve his dreams."

During the 2023-2024 season Xu was a member of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA team where he recorded 39 points in 37 games from the blue line.

Following his junior hockey career Xu will play college hockey at Harvard University where he is committed to join the Crimson in the ECAC.

