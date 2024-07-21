Sharks Stun in Season Finale

July 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks gain yardage against the Quad City Steamwheelers

(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks closed out their inaugural season in the IFL with a win and a crazy win at that. As Quad city lined up for a game winning FG with 4 second left on the clock, the fans in the tank got rowdy. The kick went up and ... wide right, a miss. Sharks RB TyLer King caught the ball and started to return it, he made the 1st two players miss then found the Sharks blocking wall and ended up in the end zone for a touchdown! The final score 43-37 Sharks. What a finish!

In the first quarter, Jacksonville started on offense, with Tyler King gaining a first down, and then he carried the ball to the five yard line putting the Sharks in scoring position. A false start brought the ball back to the 10 yard line, but the sharks recovered with a touchdown catch by #10, Jaedon Stoshak. The extra point is good and the score is 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

DJ Stubbs scored a touchdown to open the second quarter. The Stormwheelers QB #7 Edward Vander responded quickly with running a touchdown putting Quad city on the board making it 14-7, Sharks.

Tyler King carried for 35 yards and then Sharks QB Kaleb Barker found the endzone for a Sharks touchdown. The extra point is blocked making the score 20-14. On the ensuing kickoff the Sharks attempt a deuce which misses but Quad city can't get the ball out of the end zone resulting in a rouge (1 point) for the Sharks. Quad city scored and tied the score up 21-21. On the next drive Barker throws a 15 yard pass to DJ Matthews for a touchdown. Extra point is good, increasing the Sharks lead to 28-21 at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Jacksonville intercepted a Quad city pass but on the very next play give the ball right back to Quad City as the Jacksonville pass is intercepted in the back of the end zone. The Stormwheelers failed to reach the end zone as the Sharks defense stood tall and held them to a field goal. Score is now 28-24, Sharks..

In the fourth quarter, the Sharks start on offense. The Quad city D maked a stop and held the Shark to a FG. Score is now 31-24 Jax. Quad City takes it down the field to the 10 yard line for a 1st and goal. Quad city QB #7 finds a hole and goes in for a touchdown tying the game to 31-31 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter. On the next drive Tyler King carried the ball to the 20-yard-line. Then Caleb Barker carried the ball to the 5 yard line for a Sharks first down. Tyler King then ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point is no good and game is now tied with 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

The Sharks let the clock run down to the one minute warning, Jacksonville had a bad penalty that moved them back and made it an even longer FG attempt. Didio-webers kick hits the goal posted and missed. In the ensuing drive the Jacksonville defense comes up big again and holds Quad City to a FG attempt to win the game. With 4 seconds left the kick is up and it's no good! It comes up short and the Sharks Tyler King picked up the missed attempt and ran the ball from one end zone to the other to score a touchdown and win the game with no time left on the clock. It was an incredible play and an exciting end to the first season in the IFL for the Sharks. The Sharks win the game with a final score of 43-37.

The Jacksonville Sharks would like to thank Shark Nation for their constant support all season. Navigating a new league this year was challenging, but the Sharks are more prepared than ever for a strong season next year. It seems like odd years are the Sharks best years (champs in 2011 2017 2019 2023). Renew your season tickets or become a new season ticket holder for 2025 by calling 904-621-0700 or emailing info@jaxsharks. Thank you and as always, Fins Up!

