2024 IFL Playoffs Set

July 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The stage for the 2024 IFL playoffs is officially set following the conclusion of the regular season. Both conferences needed all 19 weeks to shake out, leaving the final week of the regular season full of drama.

With the 2024 IFL playoffs set to begin on July 26, here's how the two conferences look.

Western Conference

Bay Area Panthers (13-3)

Vegas Knight Hawks (11-5)

Arizona Rattlers (11-5)

San Diego Strike Force (10-6)

Eastern Conference

Green Bay Blizzard (13-3)

Frisco Fighters (13-3)

Massachusetts Pirates (8-8)

Quad City Steamwheelers (8-8)

The first week's matchups will be the No. 1 seed Bay Area Panthers hosting the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force, making it the fifth time this season the two teams face off. This series kicks off on Sunday, July 28, at 6:05 p.m. CT. With four games under their belt, Bay Area holds a 3-1 lead in the series. The Panthers look to make it back-to-back championships, winning the IFL National Championship last season. This is San Diego's first playoff appearance in IFL history, dating back to 2019.

Wrapping up the Western Conference, the No. 2 seed Vegas Knight Hawks host the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers. The series begins on Saturday, July 27, at 9:05 p.m. CT. This will be the third time these teams face off, with Vegas holding a 2-0 lead. Marking their first playoff appearance in franchise history, Vegas gets home-field advantage to begin the postseason against a team very familiar to the playoffs. The Rattlers have 56 playoff games under their belt, with current head coach Kevin Guy holding a 17-7 postseason record with the team.

Kicking off the Eastern Conference bracket, the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard host the No. 4 seed Quad City Steamwheelers. This series begins on Friday, July 26, at 7:05 p.m. CT. These two teams met in the playoffs in 2007 when the Blizzard defeated Quad City 39-34 in the Conference Round One. Missing out on the playoffs since 2019, the Blizzard return to the postseason this year as the No. 1 seed in the conference. On a quest for their first National Championship, the Steamwheelers fight an upward hill as the No. 4 seed.

Wrapping up the Eastern Conference, the No. 2 seed Frisco Fighters host the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates. The series kicks off on Saturday, July 27, at 6:05 p.m. CT. Missing the playoffs last season, the Frisco Fighters return to the postseason, this season in second place in the Eastern Conference. Without a championship victory under their belt, the Fighters look to claim their first this season. On the other hand, the Pirates won an IFL National Championship in 2021, their first season in the IFL. Following back-to-back quarterfinal losses, Massachusetts hopes to win their second National Championship in IFL history.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.