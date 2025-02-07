Sharks Strengthen Offensive Line

February 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the signing of three offensive linemen: Javion Caldwell from Grand View University, Chaz Neal from Florida Atlantic, and Aric Harris from Maryland.

Caldwell (6'6, 315 lbs) played the 2022 season at Grand View University where he made appearances in five games. After college, Caldwell spent time at training camps with the Edmonton Elks (CFL) and the Baltimore Ravens. He played the 2024 season with the Sioux Falls Storm appearing in 9 games

Neal (6'8", 330 lbs) started his college career at Florida State University. After redshirting in 2018, Neal appeared in all 13 games during the 2019 season primarily on the special teams. From 2021 to 2023, Neal played for FAU where he became a consistent contributor on their offensive line. During his redshirt senior season Neal was named to the All-AAC first team by Phil Steele Magazine.

Harris (6'3", 310 lbs) began his collegiate football career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to the University of Maryland to play for the Terrapins. At Maryland, Harris played in 26 games during his time with the team.

With the addition of Caldwell, Neal, and Harris to the roster, the Sharks aim to fortify their offensive line.

