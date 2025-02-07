Bay Area Panthers to Hold Open Tryouts and Scrimmage Showcase in Preparation for the 2025 Season

February 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, the Bay Area Panthers announced a series of exciting events in anticipation of their 2025 season. Set to take place ahead of the team's home opener, the 2023 Indoor Football League (IFL) Champions will host both an open tryout and a scrimmage showcase, designed to further shape and preview the Bay Area Panthers' incoming 2025 roster.

The team will begin their pre-season preparations with an open tryout at San Jose City College on March 1st, inviting athletes from across the country to vie for a potential spot on the roster. This highly competitive evaluation will allow aspiring players to demonstrate their skills in front of the Bay Area Panthers' coaching staff, while gaining valuable exposure in the professional football arena. Friends, family, and fans are encouraged to join a free community block party on the stadium concourse while the tryout is in session.

On March 22nd, the Bay Area Panthers will complete Training Camp, with an exhibition scrimmage at the Morgan Hill Sports Complex. Fans are invited to watch the action and get a closer look at the prospective team's dynamic play-style as coaches take their final opportunity to assess players before determining the 2025 roster, which will be announced later that evening.

"These events are key to building the foundation for 2025," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "We're looking for players who can bring energy, grit, and the right mentality to the table. It's a chance for us to see how athletes respond under pressure, and we're excited to identify the talent that will help drive us forward."

Both the open tryout and scrimmage showcase will be open to the public and feature a variety of entertainment and activities to engage attendees of all ages, from season ticket holders to newcomers. Visitors can enjoy a live DJ set, raffles and prizes, interactive games, a kids' corner, food and refreshments, and an appearance by the Bay Area Panthers' mascot, Claw. Athlete registration and general admission tickets can be found here.

The Bay Area Panthers' 2025 season officially kicks off at the SAP Center in San Jose at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 30th, against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Entering their fourth season with a fresh roster and renewed energy, the Bay Area Panthers are committed to competing at the highest level and bringing the team closer to its loyal fan base. Under new leadership, the 2025 season will be a defining moment in the team's growth and evolution, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the team both on and off the field.

"As we look towards the future, our focus is on continuing to build a strong foundation for professional indoor football in the Bay Area," said Bay Area Panthers Team President David Eisenberg. "We are dedicated to growing the game and this team into a cornerstone of local sports culture-one that fans can be proud of and that truly represents this community."

For more information on the Bay Area Panthers' pre-season events and full 2025 season schedule, visit www.bayareapanthers.com to access details on event registration, game tickets, team news, and all the latest updates as the Bay Area Panthers prepare for another exciting year of action.

