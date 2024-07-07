Sharks Show out against Barnstormers

July 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Tyler King carries against the Iowa Barnstormers

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Tyler King carries against the Iowa Barnstormers(Jacksonville Sharks)

DES MOINES, IW - The Jacksonville Sharks beat the Iowa Barnstormers on the road by a final score of 69-43. Another great performance by Kaleb Barker and the Sharks offense give the Sharks their second win in a row. The Sharks might have finally found their way to play IFL football leading the entire game and scoring on every drive in the first half.

The Sharks got off to a fast start. On the second play after the kick-off, DJ Stubbs made an amazing over the shoulder catch for 30 yards and a touchdown. The extra point was successful by Didio-Weber, who then followed that up with a deuce. His first of three on the night. The Sharks stopped the Barnstormers on their first drive and looked ready to play. Extending their lead with a rushing touchdown by Tyler King and giving the Sharks an early 16-0 lead.

Barnstormers quarterback Brandon Alt passed to Taylor Keshaun for a 25 yard touchdown, putting Iowa on the board. However, Barker wasted no time connecting again, this time with Jaedon Stoshak for a 12-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 23-7. The Barnstormers closed the quarter with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Alt to Quian Williams, ending the first quarter at 23-14.

The second quarter was score after score. The Sharks extended their lead with another touchdown pass from Barker to Stubbs, making it 30-14. The Barnstormers quickly answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Alt to Taylor, closing the score to 30-21.

Earlier in the season the Sharks might have shot themselves in the foot with a turnover or silly penalty, but not tonight. Jacksonville's Joshua Mack rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 37-21. The Barnstormers kept pace with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Alt to Taylor, tightening the score to 37-28. The Sharks, however, ended the half with a key 15-yard touchdown pass from Barker to Stoshak, keeping their 2 possession lead going into halftime leading 44-28. That was a very important score as the Barnstormers got the ball coming out of the half and could have cut the lead to only 2 points.

The Sharks continued to keep the pressure on with Barker throwing another touchdown pass (his 5th of the night) to Stoshak, pushing the score to 51-31. DiDio-Weber's successful deuce added another two points for the Sharks, making it 53-31.

Moving into the fourth quarter, the Sharks continued their offensive dominance. The offensive line gave Barker time all night and opened big holes for the running game as well. Evident by Tyler King's 7 yard touchdown run and Sharks 60-37 lead. The Barnstormers continued to fight, with Brandon Alt completing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sinquae Grant, making the score 60-43 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. The Sharks maintained their lead with another Tyler King rushing touchdown, his third of the night. Another DiDio-Weber's deuce added to the Sharks final score and gave them their second road win in a row, a 69-43 victory.

The Sharks look to continue their winning streak and Kaleb Barker's exceptional passing performances. The Sharks return to Jacksonville next Saturday 7/13, to take on the Conference leading Green Bay Blizzard. The theme for the game is Christmas in July. Don't miss your chance to see Santa and cheer on your Sharks. Be there for Kaleb Barker's first game in the Shark Tank. Great tickets are on sale now. Visit jaxsharks.com or call 904-621-0700 to get your tickets today. Let's Go!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.