Preview: Fighters vs. Gladiators

July 7, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 18 against the Duke City Gladiators on the road. The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 4:05 p.m. CT/Rio Rancho Events Center

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V GLADIATORS

This will be the ninth time the Fighters and Gladiators face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters loss [49-40].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A player to watch this week, and most weeks, is TJ Edwards, the Indoor Football League's 2023 season MVP. Edwards, the league's scoring leader, had a standout performance last week, recording 64 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was a game-winning pass to Cole Blackman with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock.

Another key player is running back Justin Rankin. Rankin continues to excel in the running game, coming off a match where he had 11 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Lastly, keep an eye on defensive lineman Isiah Coe. Coe will be making his IFL and Frisco Fighters debut this upcoming game. He joins the team from Oklahoma University and brings professional experience from his time in the Indianapolis Colts mini camp.

