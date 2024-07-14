Sharks Fall Just Short to Blizzard

July 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks offense faces the Green Bay Blizzard

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks fell to the Green Bay Blizzard last night by a final score of 45-42. The Sharks left some points on the field which ended up costing them the game.

Green Bay won the coin toss and deferred to the 2nd half, giving Jacksonville the ball first. As they have done most of the year, the Sharks scored on their opening drive. Jacksonville QB Caleb Barker forced his way into the end zone behind the offensive lines big push. The extra point is successful, making the score 7-0. On the Blizzards first possession the Sharks pushed them to a 4th down, but couldn't stop a touchdown as #12 WR Patron Jr., tied the game at 7-7.

In the second quarter, the game was a back and forth battle. A key play occurred when the Sharks scored a touchdown but a holding call on the Sharks offense set them back 10 yards, forcing them to settle for a FG. The penalty was just another in what has been many that hurt the Sharks all season and costing them 4 points.

Green Bay took the lead with a 20 yard touchdown to #18 Harry Ballard, the missed extra point made the score 10-13, Green Bay. The Sharks bounced back with a quick touchdown by #18 Joshua Mack. The extra point was good, putting the Sharks ahead 17-13 with 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

In the next drive the Sharks pushed the Blizzard to a 4th down, but a QB run resulted in a touchdown. The Sharks challenged the play, but after review the call stood and the score was 17-19 in favor of Green Bay. Another Barker pass to DJ Matthews resulted in a Sharks touchdown. The Didio-Webber extra point was good and the Sharks took the lead at end of the first half.

In the 3rd quarter the Blizzard extended their lead and were looking to put the game out of reach. But the Sharks defense held the Blizzard to a field goal to give them life. After a #10 Stoshak touchdown the Sharks narrowed the gap to 34-38 in the 4th quarter with only 5:40 on the clock. The Blizzard scored a touchdown pass on their next possession to keep the pressure in the Sharks with a score of 45-34.

The Sharks kept fighting, with a 15-yard pass completed to DJ Matthews for a first down. After a holding call, the Sharks are penalized 15 yards, but caught a break and got an automatic first down due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Green Bay. Tyler King scored a touchdown, and a two-point conversion made the score to 42-45 with 1 minute remaining on the clock. The Sharks used too much time on their last drive which cost them in the end. After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Blizzard successfully ran out the clock, securing the victory for Green Bay.

Next week the Sharks will face the Quad City Steamwheelers (7-7) in their last home game of the season. Saturday, July 20th is Military appreciation night! All current and former Military recieve a special Buy one Get one FREE ticket offer. To help celebrate all merchandise will be 50% off and the first 1000 fans in attendance will receive a free Sharks Rally towel. It's your last chance to come out and cheer on your Sharks in 2024. Tickets are on sale now. Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.

