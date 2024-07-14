Panthers Beat Duke City 50-28 to Secure Top Seed in IFL Western Conference

July 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE-- Shane Simpson scored four touchdowns and the Bay Area Panthers' defense allowed only eight points in the second half in a 50-28 win over the Duke City Gladiators to secure the top overall seed in IFL Western Conference playoffs.

"Coming into this game we were excited to have the opportunity to clinch the number one seed and tonight we played with the energy and emotion needed to secure that top spot," said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe.

There were five lead changes in the first half with Simpson's 1-yard TD run with four seconds left in the second quarter giving the Panthers a 23-20 lead at the break.

The momentum continued to the third quarter as the Panthers (12-3) created separation. Simpson scored from seven yards out on the first series of the half for a 30-20 lead.

Duke City (2-13) was unable to answer and turned the ball over on downs. Antwon Kincade stopped Gladiators' quarterback Hasan Rodgers on 4th and 2 to give the Panthers the ball on the Duke City 22-yard line.

On the next play, Neal connected with Jazeric Peterson for a 22-yard score to cap a string of 20 consecutive points. Peterson caught the ball at the 8 and bounced off Duke City defensive back Aaron Jackson before sprinting into the end zone with 9:43 to play in the third quarter.

"I just wanted to make a play for my team. Coach (Keefe) told us at halftime to take it one play at a time," said Peterson. "We wanted that number one seed...and when my number was called, I just wanted to make a play."

The only Gladiators' points of the half came on a 24-yard strike from Javin Kilgo to Tamorrio Terry to finish a five-play, 45-yard drive. The scoring pass trimmed the lead to 36-28 with 3:06 to play in the period.

The Panthers responded immediately when Peterson returned the kickoff 40 yards for a score. The only other kick return for touchdown by the Panthers this season came when BJ Taufalele scored on an onside kick attempt by Arizona on May 18.

Bay Area's defense recorded back-to-back stops with a turnover on downs and an interception by Tyrone Cromwell III. Simpson finished the scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 5:37 to play. Simpson ran 15 times for 42 yards and three scores and caught a 20-yard TD pass from Daquan Neal in the second quarter.

Neal finished the night 12-14 for 136 yards and three scores as the Panthers bounced back from a one-point loss to Northern Arizona six days earlier. JT Stokes, Jazeric Peterson and Simpson each caught touchdown passes in the win.

The Panthers will close the regular season next Saturday at San Diego while Duke City will end its season at home against Northern Arizona.

