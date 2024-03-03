Sharks Drop Three Points to Watertown, 5-3

The River Sharks came into Saturday night looking to extend their lead against Watertown in the playoff chase. After a big night against the Black Bears on Friday night the River Sharks had tired legs while the Wolves came in off a rest day on Friday night.

Elmira came in firing away with a couple of early opportunities but it was Watertown's Tate Leeson who found the back of the net first on a breakaway past Sammy Bernard to give the Wolves the 1-0 edge after one period.

The Wolves continued firing away early in the second as Joshua Tomasi scored on a bad angle shot, but the River Sharks had an answer as Dustin Jesseau took a pass from Kyle Powell and after his first shot was able to put it over the outstretched glove of Eloi Bouchard to bring Elmira back to within a goal, 2-1. Just 17 seconds later Trevor Lord broke in and fired one past Bernard to reestablish Watertown's two goal lead 3-1. The rest of the period was a back and forth process before Elmira's Marquis Grant-Mentis found a lane through the slot to a wide open Bret Parker who hammered the puck home to shrink the Watertown lead to just a goal 3-2.

Gamzatov started the scoring in the third giving Watertown back their two goal lead 4-2. On a power play 5:02 later Jesseau scored his second goal of the night to bring Elmira back to within one, 4-3. The River Sharks pulled their netminder in an attempt to tie the game, but unfortunately Carter Thornton beat out an icing call and tucked the puck into the empty net for the 5-3 win.

Bernard stopped 27 of 31 in the loss.

The River Sharks return to action on Friday at 7:05pm against the Binghamton Black Bears. Get your tickets online at Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

