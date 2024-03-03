Prowlers End Weekend in Danbury with OT Win

Danbury, CT - The Port Huron Prowlers pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory in Danbury to close out their weekend set with the Hat Tricks. Matt Graham was the OT hero as Port Huron snapped an 11-game losing skid at Danbury Ice Arena.

The scoring didn't start until the second period when Vincent Dekumbis chipped the puck off the boards to himself and then fed Evan Foley on the ensuing two-on-one. The Prowlers captain went top shelf to give his team the first goal against Danbury for the first time this season.

Jarod Yau tied things up later in the frame with a power play goal as he walked in from the blue line and picked his spot. The Hat Tricks took their first lead of the game in the third when Brandon Stojcevski tapped in a back-door pass from Connor Woolley.

With just over five minutes to go in regulation, Bryan Parsons floated a wrister through traffic that found the back of the net and sent the game to overtime. About halfway through the extra frame, Matt Graham tried a pass to Liam Freeborn but it hit a Danbury defender and went in to give the Prowlers the win.

Graham finished with a goal and an assist and was the first star while Ian Wallace made 35 saves in the win.

Liam Murray stopped 33 shots for the Hat Tricks and took the loss.

The Prowlers return home for a three-in-three on March 8, 9 and 10 featuring their first ever matchup with the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday, Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night on Saturday and the last game against the Watertown Wolves this season on Sunday. Tickets for all three games are available now at phprowlers.com/tickets.

