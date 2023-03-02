Share the Glove: Apply Today for a $2,000 Softball Grant

The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation's program entitled "Share the Glove". The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 23 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be eleven (11) baseball grants and twelve (12) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. Willmar has been chosen to award one of the softball grants for the 2023 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The Stingers organization will be accepting grant applications from organizations within the West Central Minnesota community. To complete an application, click here: Share the Glove Grant Application. Grant recipients will be notified in mid-May, ahead of the Stingers Home Opener scheduled for May 31st. The application deadline is April 16th.

"This program was originally launched in honor of the Northwoods League 25th season," recalls Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner Tina Coil. "As we head into our 30th season this Summer, Share the Glove has become a fundamental program of the Northwoods League Foundation, helping to grow the games of baseball and softball throughout our member communities."

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2023 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

