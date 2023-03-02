Northwoods League Unveils Special 30th Anniversary Logo

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League, the country's premier summer collegiate baseball league, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the league has unveiled a special commemorative logo that will be featured prominently throughout the 2023 season.

The new logo pays homage to the league's rich history while also looking ahead to its future. The design features the league's traditional black, red, and green color scheme, with the number "30" emblazoned in bold, gold block letters in the center of the logo. The league's traditional logo is featured below.

"We are incredibly proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, and we wanted to create a logo that would reflect the significance of this milestone," said Ryan Voz, President, and Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "This new logo captures the spirit of the league and our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable family entertainment to baseball fans across the country."

The Northwoods League was founded in 1993 and has since become one of the most successful summer collegiate baseball leagues in the country. The league features 24 teams across seven states in the Midwest as well as the Province of Ontario and draws over 1 million fans a season through its gates.

The 2023 season promises to be a special one for the Northwoods League. The commemorative logo will be featured on League and team materials and social media channels throughout the season.

"We can't wait to share this exciting milestone with our fans and the communities that have supported us over the past three decades," added Voz. "We have some incredible things in store for the 2023 season, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for the Northwoods League."

The League has also launched new websites aimed at improving the user experience for both fans and players.

The new websites feature a fresh, modern design and a host of new features designed to make it easier for fans to stay up to date with their favorite team.

"We're excited to launch our new websites and provide our fans and players with an even better experience," said Voz. "Greg Goodwin, NWL CIO and his team have been working on this project for some time, and we're confident that our new websites will provide a more user-friendly and engaging experience for everyone involved with the league."

The new websites offer a more streamlined navigation experience, making it easier for fans to find the information they need about their favorite teams, players, and upcoming games.

In addition to the improved fan and player experience, the new websites also offer new advertising and sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to connect with the Northwoods League's passionate fanbase.

"We're excited to offer new advertising and sponsorship opportunities for businesses that want to reach our dedicated and engaged fanbase," said Voz. "The Northwoods League is a proven marketing platform, and our new websites will make it even easier for businesses to connect with our fans."

The new Northwoods League websites are now live and available for fans and players to explore. To learn more, visit northwoodsleague.com.

